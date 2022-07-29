Stay away from Laois A&E unless it's an emergency warns HSE

HSE encouraging the public to stay safe and help protect hospitals and Emergency Departments (EDs / A&E) in Laois and other counties over the August bank holiday weekend

The HSE said in a statement that the public to consider all care options before attending emergency rooms as the says the units need to protect them for those patients who need urgent care.

It added that patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they may experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week.

"This year, hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at EDs for care and treatment, including a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital. Many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP Out of Hours services and pharmacies," said the HSE.

The service said however that as always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

The HSE said it regrets delays and is asking all to help our staff through a challenging time for our services by:

Considering all healthcare options before attending ED including Injury Units, GP services and pharmacies

Dialling 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury

Continuing to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals

Abiding by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospital wards.

The HSE is also encouraging people to heed advice from An Garda Síochána and slow down this bank holiday weekend.

Always wear a seatbelt, stop for a coffee and a nap if you are tired and never drink/take drugs and drive.

People were also reminded to be mindful of the dangers around waterways this weekend. The HSE wants the public to always ensure children are supervised while swimming, swim at lifeguarded waterways and never mix alcohol with water activities.

If you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care do not delay going to ED or dialling 999/112 for help.

Out of Hours Urgent GP Services

MIDOC is an appointment only GP service located in the Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath Areas. This service is for patients who need urgent medical attention that cannot wait to be seen by their usual GP. Opening Hours: Monday to Friday: 6pm-8am and Saturday/Sunday/Bank Hols: 24 Hours. Telephone: 1800 302 702 or go to www.midoc.ie for more information.