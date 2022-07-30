Laois pub licence in the ‘twilight zone’ 

A publican who was “in the twilight zone” in relation to the status of his drinks licence was fined €60 at Portlaoise District Court.

Brian Doogue, 51, of Cappanaclough, Abbeyleix admitted trading without a valid drinks licence at Doogue’s Bar, Raheen on October 1, 2021.

Mr Doogue’s barrister argued that at the time the offence was committed his client was in “a twilight zone with regard to the status of the intoxicating liquor licence.”

Judge Andrew Cody pointed out that you either have a licence or you don’t.

The Barrister said the licence had lapsed on September 30 and the pubs weren’t trading due to Covid. He claimed the licence was “pending as it were” but had not yet been received. He claimed the process of getting a licence was underway but the licence had not yet arrived.

He said there were no previous convictions for not having a licence and his client was pleading guilty.

Judge Cody said “I am not going to forfeit the licence for an offence like this” but he appeared surprised at the limited penalty available to the court which was a maximum of €60. He imposed the €60 fine and ordered that it be paid within one month.