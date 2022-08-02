Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Séamus Rhatigan - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Séamus (Jim) Rhatigan of Cullohill.



Beloved husband of Nora. Dearly loved father of Pádraig, Anne, Máire, Norma and Michelle. Cherished Grandad and friend to his twelve grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reception at St. Tighernach's Church, Cullohill, R32 EV76, arriving at 6pm Wednesday (August 3rd) followed by reposal with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30am Thursday (August 4th) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Church webcam: (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious/Cullohill-Church-105325758064063/)

James Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of James (Jim) Delaney of Derryguile, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his dear wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Anna Marie, James, Tom and Pat, extended family, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Nora McEvoy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Nora McEvoy of Ballymoyle, Rosenallis.



In the loving care of the Staff at St. Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick, in her 96th year. Deeply regretted by her loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Denis Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Denis Ryan of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Sheila (neé Cleare) and dear father of Catherine, Elizabeth, Denis, Michael, Carmel, Patrick, Joseph, Stephen and Carol. Pre-deceased by his son-in-law Noel, granddaughter Debbie and great-grandson Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening (4th August) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Tom Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Tom Phelan of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, and formerly Ballinakill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness he faced with great strength, determination and courage in the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and James, brothers John and Paul and sister Martina formally from Ballinakill. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Andrea, Ruairi, Ciara and Tomas, and their mother Marie, daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Brian and Paul and his adored and cherished grandchildren Alex, Emma, Oisín, Rebecca, Sarah, Tommy and Jim. Sadly missed by his uncle Kieran, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Kevin, sisters Ann and Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, many friends and customers.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Mandy White - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of Mandy White of Coote St., Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of Joe (Dunne). Pre-deceased by her parents Jeff and Cathy. Much loved mother of Stacey, Steven, Kirsten and Kristian. Sadly missed by her sister Debbie and brother in law Kes, mother in law Kay, her father in law Joe, her childrens partners, her grandchildren, who she adored, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Catherine Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of Catherine Bergin (nee Miller) of Liogard, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jimmy and dearly loved mother to Claire, Mark and Deirdre. Cherished grandmother to Lily, Sam, Emme, Lauren and Josh. Loving sister to Yvonne, mother in law to Chris and Kerry. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces. She is deeply regretted by her loving family and a large number of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday, 1st of August, from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Live webcam at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium, Dublin 24 afterwards.

Michael Brophy PC - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 29 of Michael Brophy PC of Clonsilla Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Roskelton, Raheen, Mountrath.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the management and staff of St Francis Hospice. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Crowe) and much loved father of Richard and James, father in law of Karen, devoted grandfather of Áine, dearly loved by his brother and sisters, John, Frances (Duff), Sinclair (Foster), Helena, Brigid (Cuffe) and the late Mary and Sr Catherine (Kit). Will be sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, musicians and former colleagues in the insurance industry.

Reposing at Cunnigham's Funeral home, Blanchardstown, this Tuesday evening from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Brigid's Parish church, Blanchardstown. Interment afterwards in St Fintans cemetery, Raheen, Mountrath, arriving at approximately 3.30pm.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.blanchardstownparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Mary Olive Conroy - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Mary Olive Conroy (née O'Sullivan) of Avondale, Derrycloney, Mountmellick and Killenard.



Peacefully in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Former member of Garryhinch and Killenard Golf Clubs. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Bernard and Gerard, sisters Mona, Teresa, Carmel, Virginia, Dolores, brothers and sisters in law and many nephews, nieces and relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday from 5pm with recital of the rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. John's Church, Killenard. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.