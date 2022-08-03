HSE asking people to stay away from A&E in another Midlands hospital unless in emergencies

The HSE is asking people to avoid the Emergency Department (ED/A&E) at Tullamore Hospital except in emergency cases advising people to consider all care options for non-urgent care.

Following on from a similar appeal made in relation to Portlaoise hospital the HSE says the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has been experiencing high level of attendances at its Emergency Department.

Where possible, management at the Offaly hospital want patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

Patients who are presenting at the ED in Tullamore with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

The HSE is remind the public that if you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid

The HSE made a similar appeal in relation to other hospitals including the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise prior to the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Many people from Laois are referred to Tullamore for treatment.

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.