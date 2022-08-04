Abbeyleix is alive with Laois Heritage Week activities this August

Abbeyleix heritage town in Laois is crammed with activities on Laois Heritage Week, from August 13 to 21.

Kick off the week at the crack of dawn with a 7am photography session at Abbeyleix Bog on Saturday, August 13. The basic photography session brings walkers on a guided 8km scenic loop with lots to snap, and runs until 11am.

Practice writing like a monk on parchment with quills, learn about flags and make them, cast your own toy soldier, learn to be a secret agent, or try out historic drums and pipes, at five different evenings in the St Columbanus Room, Church of the Most Holy Rosary. Email sandymount. heritage@gmail.com to book a spot on any of the events which run from 7pm to 9pm.

Enjoy 'a night out with the stars' on Saturdays August 13 and 20, stargazing at Abbeyleix bog, meet at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel at 11pm for a 2.5 hour workshop to learn how to spot stars, planets, galaxies and neblulae. Aimed at families, bring a torch and book beforehand also via sandymount.heritage@gmail.com

There are guided biodiversity walks of Abbeyleix Bog on Sunday and Friday August 14 and 19, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Organised by BirdWatch Ireland Laois and the Abbeyleix Bog Project. Meet at the hotel carpark. Email desfinnamore:eircom.net for more.

There is live music in the famous Morrisseys Pub on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August for Abbeyleix Arts & Heritage Festival. Enjoy Abbeyfolk, Beats Working and Revelation, with a showcase of Laois artists celebrating the town's ties to famous artist Francis Bacon and sculptor Launt Thompson.

Play with vintage board games and toys, whatever your age, on Monday and Tuesday August 15 and 16 in Abbeyleix Heritage House.

Tour Abbeyleix's famed five fountains and hear their story on Tuesday August 16 7pm to 9pm, starting at Heritage House, with a launch of a free GPS self guided heritage trail on the night.

The Ivo De Vesci digitised photograph collection will launch on August 18. The collection documents the Abbey Leix estate family and is a collection of national historical significance, now available to view online. The evening includes a talk by Tom De Vesci on Lady Emma De Vesci, her work and legacy. 6pm to 8pm in the library.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns will host scythe meadow cutting at the Church of Ireland on Saturday August 20 at 10.30am, with botanist Dr Fiona MacGowan on hand to identify species and give advice on growing a wildlife friendly meadow.

Meanwhile the beautiful Fruitlawn Gardens in Abbeyleix, part of the 12 strong Laois Garden Trail, will offer biodiversity advice and tours to visitors on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 at 11am to 12 noon and again at 2 to 3pm. Book by email to arthurshackleton9@gmail.com, admission €10 pp.

For a brochure with the full line-up of Laois events for Heritage Week, see www.laois.ie/heritage or call to your local library.