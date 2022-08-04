Coillte selling acres of Emo woodland in Laois

File photo of woodland
The semi-state forestry agency is selling off a large woodland in Emo, Laois.
Coillte has advertised the sale of circa 3.1 hectares (7.66 acres) of "mature mixed species woodland" in New Inn, Laois.
New Inn is close to Emo Court's woodlands and house which were gifted to the state by the previous owner for the public to enjoy.
Coillte say that the price is available on application, with details and maps available through Laois auctioneer Matthew Barrett.
Viewings are by appointment.
A notice on the sale is in the current Leinster Express newspaper.
Norma Booth, Anne Young and Roisin O'Connell -Hussey ( Event Organiser), at the previous Sunflower Power Charity Event , at The Heath House at the weekend. Photo: Michael Scully.
The Cover of The Midweek Pictorial May 12 1928 shows a “ticker tape parade” for Fitzmaurice, Von Huenefeld and Kohl in New York following their successful flight , part of the Fitzmaurice Digital Arch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.