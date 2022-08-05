IN PICTURES: Tantalizing debs styles in Laois county town

Sharp suits and georgeous gowns were plentiful on the Market Square Portlaoise on Thursday, August 5 where the Leaving Certs of Portlaoise College gathered before heading off for their Debs celebration.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live to capture the couples on camera. Tap next or the arrow to see more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.