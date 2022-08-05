€8.5 million of cocaine landed in Midlands by plane

file pic
Gardaí have seized over €8.5 million worth of cocaine which was flown in to Co Longford on a private plane, according to RTÉ.
The station is also reporting that two cars were stopped in Westmeath with two men arrested. It's understood that a plane has also been seized.
The Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is reported to have led the operation.
