Laois Gardai seek bike owner

Laois Gardai have taken to social media to try and reunite a bicycle with its owner.
The bike was discovered behind Wellington House in Portarlington.
Gardai said the bike is in Portarlington Garda Station. They are looking for its owner who will need to provide proof of ownership in order to collect it.
