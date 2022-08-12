DEATHS: Tribute to 'pioneer' Laois geneologist

A 'pioneer' in the field of graveyard recording has died.

Dr Jane Lyons from Clough, Ballacolla died in her sleep at home on Saturday, August 6.

Her contribution to the field of grave recording and digitisation has and will help many people to trace their family roots in Laois and across Ireland.

Laois Heritage Officer Catherine Casey has paid tribute to the legacy of Dr Lyons.

"Dr Jane Lyons was a pioneer in the field of Graveyard recording. For many years she drove the length and breadth of the country photographing headstones and transcribing family names for her website.

"She made all of the material she collected on a voluntary basis freely available to those seeking information on their family tree and I know she helped hundreds of people connect with their heritage. She will be a great loss in the field of cultural heritage, may she rest in peace," Ms Casey said.

Dr Lyon shared her records on a dedicated website run by her, called https://www.from-ireland.net/.

It is described by Laois County Council as "a tremendous resource for anyone interested in the history of Ireland. Gravestone inscriptions and photographs from all over the country are included with a large number from Laois. There is also information on researching genealogy in Ireland, with information on official sources, including civil birth, marriage and death registers, census records and more."

She had a BSc from University College Cork, a PhD from University College Cork and a Diploma in Environmental Engineering.

Dr Lyons' wake will take place in O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, Co. Laois (R32 NY24) on Friday, August 12th, from 6pm to 8pm.

Her family and friends will then celebrate Jane's life with a humanist ceremony in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 10.40am on Saturday, August 13.

She is the beloved mother of Sinéad, Shane and Kate; and big sister to Kate, Sarah, Helena and Matthew. She is sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Conor, many friends and adoring pets.

Her memorial service will also be live streamed online . (https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html). Her family request donations to Dog's Trust in place of cards or flowers.