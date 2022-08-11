Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 11, 2022

Margaret Burns - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, August 10 of Margaret Burns of Cottage 1, The Green, Stradbally and formerly of Killegoan, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Muiríosa Foundation. Very deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Pat, Owen, John, Stephen, Kitty, Ann, Sheila and Marie, uncle Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and relatives and friends and her very good friends in Stradbally and Monasterevin.

Margaret will repose in Cottage 1, Stradbally, Co. Laois (R32 XA66) on Thursday 11th August, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 12th August in St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra at 12pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Respectfully request no handshaking please.

Rose Dempsey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 9 of Rose Dempsey (née Minnock) of Marian Ave., Portlaoise and Ballycumber, Offaly.

Ex R.P.N St.Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her mother Catherine, father Tom, brother Andy and sister Kathleen. Rose will be deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Paddy, her daughter Cora and son Cyril, her adored grandchildren Emily, Alan, Conor, Tara and Ryan, daughter-in-law Noeleen, son-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Margaret Minnock, brother-in-law Joe and his wife Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, friends and former colleagues in St. Fintan's Hospital.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, August 11th, from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Pauls Church, Portlaoise. Live webcam at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Followed by interment in Boher Cemetery, Ballycumber Co.Offaly, arriving at 2.30pm. Please observe Covid precautions.

Dr. Jane Lyons - Clough

The death took place on Saturday, August 6 of Dr. Jane Lyons of Clough.



Peacefully, while sleeping in her home in Clough. Beloved mother of Sinéad, Shane and Kate; and big sister to Kate, Sarah, Helena and Matthew. She is sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Conor, many friends and adoring pets.

Her wake will take place in O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, Co. Laois (R32 NY24) on Friday, August 12th, from 6pm to 8pm. Jane's life will be celebrated with a humanist ceremony in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 10.40am on Saturday, August 13th.

For those unable to attend, her memorial service will also be live streamed online.