Laois motorists are being reminded to allow emergency access

Gridlock at Glenbarrow in 2021
Laois residents are being asked to be mindful of the emergency services when parking at public amenities in the county.
Laois’s Fire Chief Declan Power said Glenbarrow in the Slieve Blooms in particular is an area where there can be difficulties with access during busy times.
He reminded people to leave enough space for emergency services to access the area in the event of an emergency, whether that be for fire and rescue, ambulance services or other services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.