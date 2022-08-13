Search

Two arrested in relation to fatal Midland assault

Arrest made following incident of alleged child neglect in North East

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the fatal assault of a man in the Midlands in the early hours of this morning. 

The man died in hospital following an assault at Church Street in Athlone, Co Westmeath at around 2.35am this morning. 

The deceased man has been named locally as Babs Connolly, was in his 40s and from Edenderry in Co Offaly. It’s understood Mr Connolly had been visiting Athlone for a stag party. 

Gardaí arrested two men under suspicion of assault earlier today. The men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Athlone Garda Station.

Gardai had earlier appealed for information in relation to the incident.  In particular, Gardaí are wishing to speak with anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am this morning, Saturday, 13th August 2022.

Anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured party is asked to make contact with Gardaí.

Gardaí are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who drove through Church Street between 2.15am and 3am, and who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with video footage or dash-cam is also requested to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A post-mortem was continuing at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe earlier this evening.

