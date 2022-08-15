Laois men's shed make beautiful gifts in memory of beekeeper

A Laois men's shed is doing a beautiful gesture in memory of a member who died during the Covid pandemic.

Portlaoise Men's Shed is going to make little wooden beehives and offer them to other Laois Men's Sheds, as a legacy for the late Gerry Murphy, a man who was passionate about bees.

"This week sees the launch of National Heritage Week 2022 with its theme based around sustainability and bio diversity. It's only fitting we launch our long overdue Gerry Murphy Memorial Bee Home project.

"Dedicated to our former shed member Gerry Murphy who passed away in 2020. An avid beekeeper, champion of pollinators, solitary bees and the indiginous Irish Black bee.

"Our plan is to make these memorial bee homes available to local Tidy Towns and other groups keeping Gerry's memory alive and raising awareness of the plight of our bee and pollinator populations. Many thanks to Laois County Council for their help and support on this project," the group said.

Gerry's daughter Roseann Quinn has thanked them for their thoughtfulness in a comment to their Facebook announcement.

"This is fantastic. Thanks so much dad would have loved being part of something so important. I’d love to know how to get involved and maybe get a few of the bee homes for my son Gerry’s grandson TJs school," she said.

The Men's Shed gave her this lovely reply.

"Hi Roseann we know this would be something that Gerry would have loved but never expected. We miss the auld banter. From all of us at the shed."

Almost a third of Ireland's 97 wild bee species are threatened with extinction. See www.pollinators.ie