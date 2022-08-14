Search

14 Aug 2022

Wildlife mural planned on side of Laois pub to be revealed

Lynda Kiernan

14 Aug 2022 2:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A new mural is to be painted on the exterior of a landmark Laois pub, celebrating a bird species that needs urgent protection.

The unveiling of a public mural depicting the swift will take place as part of a Laois Heritage talk on the bird, which nests only in old buildings or special boxes, and lives almost all of its life in the air without landing on the ground.

The mural is to be painted on the side of 'Butches Bar' on the Main Street through Mountmellick beside the secondary school.

Laois zoologist and Project Officer at Birdwatch Ireland Ricky Whelan will give a fascinating talk on the swift, at Mountmellick library on Thursday, August 18 at 3pm.

"I rarely get to talk about birds in Laois, let alone at home in Mountmellick, but I have the opportunity to do just that next week for Heritage Week. I will be talking all things swift (my second favourite bird) at Mountmellick library, with Laois Heritage and Creative Ireland Laois, as part of the launch for a swift mural project that will be created on the gable wall of Butches Bar," he said.

The event will see the launch of the Mountmellick Swift Project, and a presentation on the planned mural. 

Booking is essential, call the library on 057 8644572 or email mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco.ie

