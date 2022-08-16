Council to temporarily close Laois road for a month

Laois County Council has announced plans to temporarily close a road in Stradbally daily for four weeks.
The council intends to close the L7835 road from the point where it meets the N80 and the junction with the L7835 at Aughamadock. The closure between 8am and 6pm daily will begin on Tuesday, September 6 until Friday, October 7. The closure is necessary to facilitate a water mains rehab.
Laois County Council said: “Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.”
Anyone wishing to object to the proposed road closure should do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie, or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise no later than Tuesday, August 23 at 4pm.
