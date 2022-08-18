Search

18 Aug 2022

'Be proud of your bogs' - RTÉ nature expert's advice to Laois communities

'Be proud of your bogs' - RTÉ nature expert's advice to Laois communities

Some of the attendance at The Biodiversity of Laois with Eanna Ní Lamhna at Portlaoise Library during Heritage Week. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

18 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

RTÉ nature expert Éanna ní Lamhna is urging Laois people to preserve the bogs and take pride in them.

The environmentalist, biologist, author and broadcaster gave a talk at Portlaoise Library on Wednesday evening, August 17 for Laois Heritage Week.

"The raised bogs in Laois are great. Abbeyleix Bog have done a great job. There is fuel poverty but people are cutting bogs with machines and selling the turf. When it is gone people will have to do something else for heat. Why not do it now. They are going to have to change so why not now. 

"It has come at probably the worst time, with the fuel cost rising but turf does not last forever. Bogs are wonderful places, Laois should be proud of its bogs," she said.

She said that restoring bogs will prevent flooding.

"Bogs are giant sponges. When you drain them and dry them out, then it rains, where does all the water go that was held by the bog? It goes down the main streets of towns," she said.

The expert had explained how bogs formed in the last 10,000 years in lakes of glacial water, and how drying and burning them released fossil fuel carbon, with the 16% of Irish land covered in bogs now reduced to 3%.

€75,000 announced for Laois bog restoration project

The expert who said she visited her aunt Mona Byrne in Mountmellick regularly as a child, gave an entertaining and informative talk about the importance of biodiversity to a full audience. 

She urged against planting flowers that contain no food for pollinators such as daffodils and tulips, begonias, geraniums, roses or any red flowers as bees cannot see red. 

She advises instead to create varied habitats, like native hedgerows and wildflower meadows and to let dandelions and wild daisys bloom in lawns.

Free Gardening for Biodiversity booklet from Laois County Council 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media