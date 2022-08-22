Drugs worth €276,000 seized in midland mail centre

A picture of the seized drugs
Drugs worth €276,000 destined for counties across Ireland were seized in a midland mail centre last week.
Revenue Officers seized the drugs 13kgs of herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets during routine operations in Athlone, Co Westmeath last Thursday and Friday.
“The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €276,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in multiple locations across mainland Europe and were destined for addresses across the country,” Revenue stated.
The parcels originated in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands. They were destined for addresses in Dublin, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow. Revenue said investigations are ongoing.
The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
