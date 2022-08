Laois Club Fixtures for the week ahead

23-08-2022 (Tues)

Laois Shopping Centre JHC “C” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Camross 18:45 Camross v The Harps

Clonaslee 18:45 Clonaslee St Manmans v St Lazerians Abbeyleix

Borris in Ossory 18:45 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla

Ballinakill 18:45 Ballinakill v Park Ratheniska Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 4

Spink 19:00 Crettyard Spink V The Heath



24-08-2022 (Wed)

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group A Round 5

Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman's V The Harps

Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group B Round 5

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V St Fintan's Mountrath

Castletown 18:15 Castletown V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 5

Ballinakill 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Clonad 18:30 Clonad/Trumera V Ballyfin



25-08-2022 (Thurs)

Laois Shopping Centre JHC “B” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Castletown 18:45 Castletown v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Ballinakill 18:45 Ballinakill v The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre JHC “B” Relegation (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Shanahoe 18:45 Mountmellick v Rathdowney Errill



26-08-2022 (Fri)

Laois Shopping Centre SHC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:15 Ballinakill v The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre PIHC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Venue tbc 18:45 Trumera v Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre JHC S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Stradbally 18:45 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Colt-Shanahoe

Mountrath 18:45 Camross v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Laois Shopping Centre JHC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Rathdowney 18:45 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre JHC “B” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Ballacolla 18:45 Clough Ballacolla v Kyle

Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship (B) Phase 2C Round 5

Emo GAA 18:30 St Pauls V Ballylinan

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Crettyard

Venue tbc 18:30 Colt-Shanahoe V The Heath



27-08-2022 (Sat)

Laois Shopping Centre PIHC Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Rathdowney Errill v Camross

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Ballyfin v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre IHC Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue

Colt 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Mountmellick

Trumera 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship A1 Phase 2 S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Mccann Park 17:30 Portarlington v Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship B Phase 2 S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Arles Kilcruise 18:00 Na Fianna Og v St Pauls



28-08-2022 (Sun)

Laois Shopping Centre SHC Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) – First Named Home Venue

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Rosenallis v Castletown

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Camross v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre IHC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Shanahoe 12:30 Ballypickas v Clonad

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 2 S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Kilcavan 11:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Crettyard Spink

Ballyroan 11:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Ballyfin

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship A1 Phase 2 S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska v St Joseph’s

Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship B Phase 2 S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Camross 11:30 Camross v Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 7

Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Clough-Ballacolla

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V The Harps

Pairc Aireil 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 7

McCann Park 12:00 Portarlington V Na Fianna

Mountrath 12:00 St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels

Timahoe 12:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Portlaoise