Laois Road to close for seven weeks

A road in Laois it to be temporarily shut for seven weeks for footpath works.
The council has announced plans to close a road at Heywood Demesne from Monday, September 5 to Friday, October 28.
The council said: “Laois County Council hereby serves notice of its decision to temporarily close the L-2778 road from its junction with the R432 Church Street extending to the Ballinakill Swimming Pool entrance at Ballinakill, Co. Laois, from 05th September 2022 to 28th October 2022. This is a 24-hour road closure.”
They explained that the closure is necessary to facilitate construction works for a new footpath.
The council said diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
