Hundreds of prison officers in Portlaoise and other jails to be offered retirement training

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) intends to establish is inviting companies to bid for the contract to provide pre-retirement courses to prison officers and other staff at jails in Portlaoise and elsewhere in Ireland.

Tender documents say that the Service wants to provide a two day Pre-Retirement Planning Course to up to 500 Irish Prison Service staff up to 2025.

The objective is to prepare staff and a spouse, partner or close relative or friend, who are approaching retirement within 12 months or who have recently retired, following significant service working in a "stressful prison environment", with what is described as a "holistic approach" to retirement planning

The IPS says the 'bespoke' pre-retirement planning courses will be required to be delivered in various contracted hotels around Ireland.

The tender documents says there will be an estimated 400 - 500 participants over the course of the contract. The IPS estimates that 120 staff are expected to retire from 2022 to 2025. The number for 2022 includes a backlog.

A number of pilot Pre-Retirement Planning Courses will be held in a number of locations in order to clear the backlog of

applications.

It is envisaged that maximum spend under this framework agreement will not exceed €140,000 excluding VAT.



