Search

29 Aug 2022

Picnic goers urged to bring togs to Laois venue

Picnic goers urged to bring togs to Laois venue

Pic Credit: Laois Civil Defence

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Aug 2022 10:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Civil Defence erected a pontoon in Stradbally as its members prepared for the Electric Picnic weekend. 

Civil Defence Officer Damien Dollard said there will be around 60 Civil Defence members on duty all weekend at the Electric Picnic this weekend. 

Consisting of 34 Laois based Civil Defence members and an additional 30 or so from surrounding counties, the Civil Defence will be on hand to provide assistance to the emergency services and to help members of the public when needed. 

For the first time since 2019, the members got out their floating pontoon which will be used by festival goers who fancy a swim over the weekend. 

A spokeswoman for the Electric Picnic said a lifeguard will be on duty in  Stradbally over the weekend but swimming will only be permitted at set times. 

“We encourage people to bring their togs and come swimming,” she explained. 

However, she warned bathers will not be permitted in the water if they are intoxicated. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media