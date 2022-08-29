Picnic goers urged to bring togs to Laois venue

Laois Civil Defence erected a pontoon in Stradbally as its members prepared for the Electric Picnic weekend.

Civil Defence Officer Damien Dollard said there will be around 60 Civil Defence members on duty all weekend at the Electric Picnic this weekend.

Consisting of 34 Laois based Civil Defence members and an additional 30 or so from surrounding counties, the Civil Defence will be on hand to provide assistance to the emergency services and to help members of the public when needed.

For the first time since 2019, the members got out their floating pontoon which will be used by festival goers who fancy a swim over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the Electric Picnic said a lifeguard will be on duty in Stradbally over the weekend but swimming will only be permitted at set times.

“We encourage people to bring their togs and come swimming,” she explained.

However, she warned bathers will not be permitted in the water if they are intoxicated.