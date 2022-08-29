Met Éireann tweets Electric Picnic weather charts - Be Prepared

Met Éireann has tweeted out weather charts for the next seven days which give an idea of what the forecast will be for the Electric Picnic. WATCH BELOW.
➡️Weather for week ahead⬅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 29, 2022
Settled with warm sunny spells for the remainder of the working week, with just isolated showers most days. ⛅️️
Becoming unsettled by Friday and the weekend with persistent rain at times.️ pic.twitter.com/TzxJFXkSMi
