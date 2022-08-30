Midweek Club Fixtures as Electric Picnic takes over the weekend action

30-08-2022 (Tues)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “C” S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:15 Rathdowney v Park Ratheniska
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Courtwood v Stradbally
31-08-2022 (Wed)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Killeshin v Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 2
Clonad 18:30 Clonad/Trumera v Rosenallis
01-09-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” S/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:15 Stradbally v Errill
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Rosenallis v Camross
02-09-2022 (Fri) - 03-09-2022 (Sat) – 04-09-2022 (Sun)
ELECTRIC PICNIC
