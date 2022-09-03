IN PICTURES: Electric Picnicers not letting the collapsed tents, mud and pools spoil the party

What a difference 24 hours can make at the Electric Picnic when the weather changes. Picnicers arrived in Laois to parched fields that wouldn't be out of place in the African serengeti. They woke on Saturday morning after a night's rain to some collapsed tents, mud and pools of water where wellies, ponchos and umbrellas were the required attire.
Conditions haven't got too bad yet and the hardy Irish festival goers seem determined not to let the weather spoil the party. TAP NEXT OR ARROW TO SEE A SLECTION OF PICTURES FROM STRADBALLY.
