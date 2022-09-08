Search

08 Sept 2022

All roads lead to Laois for the threshing good time

All roads lead to Laois for the threshing good time

Threshing fun a feature in Knock

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Knock Vintage Mens Shed will host the Knock Threshing festival on Saturday and Sunday September  10 to 11 Daytons Farm, Knock, Spink.

The tractor run on Saturday, in memory of the late Ger Bowe, sets off at 2pm. Register at Knock NS at 1pm to honour Ger the run will be led off by Nuffield, Leyland and Marshall Tractors followed by all other models.

Participants will be invited to stop at Ger's house for tea with the Bowe family.

This will be followed in the evening by music and craic with our Cock and Bull auction with Pakie in Headens on Saturday night. 

Sunday features lots of activities. there will be kids play area,  two  vintage mills threshing oats, steam engines, vintage parade, displays and family fun. the un runs from Noon to 6pm.

WATCH: 'Retirement never enters my head' - Ploughing MD Anna May McHugh

All funds for the restoration of chapel house which will be used as a meeting house for Knock Vinttage Mens Shed .

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media