Irish Rail adds services to Portlaoise for Garth Brooks

Additional trains are operating to cater for the crowds attending Garth Brooks concerts this weekend.

The concerts are taking place throughout the weekend and Irish Rail says many services are already sold out.

In a statement national rail carrier said: “Iarnród Éireann looks forward to welcoming Garth Brooks fans on board across the network for travel to and from the country star’s five concerts at Croke Park, and reminds customers of the following arrangements.”

Concert goers are reminded that with intercity services pre-booking is essential on all Intercity routes at www.irishrail.ie and customers must travel on the specific train booked. Many trains are already sold out, including on Cork and Tralee to Dublin routes.

“Additional late night Intercity trains will operate with 00:40hrs Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick) after each night’s concert. These trains must be pre-booked with very limited capacity remaining. As service departs after midnight, please check next day date to book – e.g. concert on Friday 9th September, choose Saturday 10th September to book.”

Iarnród Éireann warned concert goers that alcohol is not permitted on any train. They said additional station personnel and security will be available to assist customers travelling to and from the concerts.

Full details on all services are available at www.irishrail.ie and on the Iarnród Éireann app.