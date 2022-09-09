Search

10 Sept 2022

Drunk man delayed train for 40 minutes at Laois station

irish rail train portarlington

Portarlington Train Station. Pic: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Court Reporter

09 Sept 2022 10:23 PM

A man who became abusive at Portarlington Train Station and delayed a service by 40 minutes has escaped conviction. 

Edward Ward, 52, of 7 St Grellans Terrace, Ballinasloe, Galway was accused of being drunk and disorderly at Portarlington Train Station on July 3 last. 

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant “became abusive when he was asked for a ticket” causing the train to be delayed by 40 minutes.

“He said I am getting back on the train and you are not going to stop me and f**k off,” explained Sgt Kirby. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had a letter of apology and €300. 

The defendant said: “I am sorry for what happened.”

 He explained that he had been going through a difficult time in his marriage and his brother died just days after the incident. 

“I haven’t drank since,” he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

Judge Michelle Finan said old people and children use the train. She ordered that the €300 be given to the workers at Portlaoise Train Station as compensation. 

“They can go for a nice meal,” said Judge Finan. 

Once the money was handed over, she marked the case facts proven and struck out the charges.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media