Search

10 Sept 2022

All roads lead to Laois for the Clonaslee Show

All roads lead to Laois for the Clonaslee Show

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Sept 2022 5:53 PM

A big Laois welcome is in store for all the family and competitors who venture to the county this weekend for the Clonaslee Show.

The 68th Annual Produce and Livestock Show returns to the Slieve Blooms venue after a three year Covid-19 enforced break, on Sunday, September 11.

Celebrating agriculture, livestock, produce and a little bit of culture and tradition, the Show is one of the season’s premier agricultural shows of its kind.

Combining competitions with entertainment, exhibitions and excitement, there is something for all the family on this great day out on the second Sunday of September.

The community organised show has been running since 1948 and top of the coveted awards will be the Slieve Bloom Breeders Championship for horses in memory of Ena and Fred Mathews, with a prize fund of €1,500.

Prizes for cattle start at €500 each for Super Heifer Calf and Super Bull Calf, as well as for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, poultry.

There are also prizes for cookery, sewing, knitting, flowers, crafts, vegetables and dog shows.

The range of prizes to be won is truly eye opening, with the pride in the prize rather than the amount, as many offer €10 for the first prize, followed by €8 and €5 for second and third places.

There be prizes also for six eggs, a jar of your best jam, four heaviest apples, a handmade card, a painting, a humorous photograph.

In the agricultural produce section, there are prizes for best sods of machine turf and best sample of hay, among others.

The day also features a vintage exhibition of farm machinery, cars and high nelly bicycles.

Children can compete to win the prize for the best lego creation, painted stone, or animal or insect made from vegetables, among many other craft categories. They also have their own baking section, with categories like best decorated rice krispie buns and 'my healthy lunchbox'.

IN PICTURES: Laois set to welcome 300,000 for National and World Ploughing Championships

The day kicks off bright and early at 10am, in Bellair, Clonaslee. 

The full schedule and rules are on the Clonaslee Show's website, at www.clonasleeshow.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media