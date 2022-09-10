All roads lead to Laois for the Clonaslee Show

A big Laois welcome is in store for all the family and competitors who venture to the county this weekend for the Clonaslee Show.

The 68th Annual Produce and Livestock Show returns to the Slieve Blooms venue after a three year Covid-19 enforced break, on Sunday, September 11.

Celebrating agriculture, livestock, produce and a little bit of culture and tradition, the Show is one of the season’s premier agricultural shows of its kind.

Combining competitions with entertainment, exhibitions and excitement, there is something for all the family on this great day out on the second Sunday of September.

The community organised show has been running since 1948 and top of the coveted awards will be the Slieve Bloom Breeders Championship for horses in memory of Ena and Fred Mathews, with a prize fund of €1,500.

Prizes for cattle start at €500 each for Super Heifer Calf and Super Bull Calf, as well as for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, poultry.

There are also prizes for cookery, sewing, knitting, flowers, crafts, vegetables and dog shows.

The range of prizes to be won is truly eye opening, with the pride in the prize rather than the amount, as many offer €10 for the first prize, followed by €8 and €5 for second and third places.

There be prizes also for six eggs, a jar of your best jam, four heaviest apples, a handmade card, a painting, a humorous photograph.

In the agricultural produce section, there are prizes for best sods of machine turf and best sample of hay, among others.

The day also features a vintage exhibition of farm machinery, cars and high nelly bicycles.

Children can compete to win the prize for the best lego creation, painted stone, or animal or insect made from vegetables, among many other craft categories. They also have their own baking section, with categories like best decorated rice krispie buns and 'my healthy lunchbox'.

The day kicks off bright and early at 10am, in Bellair, Clonaslee.

The full schedule and rules are on the Clonaslee Show's website, at www.clonasleeshow.com