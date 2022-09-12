Laois public meeting on school bus service campaign

Bus service
Parents in Emo want to meet face to face in public with Laois TDs and councillors as part of a school bus service campaign.
The parents of students in Vicarstown and Emo want to raise services to Portlaoise and Mountmellick with the politicians.
They want a service from Vicarstown and Emo to Portlaoise from five children are in needed this year. They also want a service from Emo to Mountmellick as there is none in place at present.
Services for 2023 are also on the agenda.
The meeting is due to take place this Friday, September 16 at 8.30pm in the Old School Emo. Eight public representatives have been invited to attend.
