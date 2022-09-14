Gardai issue travel advice as Laois gets ready to welcome 300,000 visitors

Ploughing traffic
Ploughing bound motorists are once again being advised to turn off their Sat Navs and follow the signs.
Almost 300,000 people are expected to attend the three day event in Ratheniska next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, September 20 to 22.
With such large crowds anticipated, Gardai are advising all those travelling to the event to allow additional journey time and to follow directional signage and instructions of Gardaí along the routes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.