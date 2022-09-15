Search

15 Sept 2022

Laois TD calls on Housing Minister to extend housing scheme

Some occupied buildings look derelict in Offaly town, councillor claims

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

15 Sept 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois Offaly TD has called on the Minister for Housing to extend a vacant housing refurbishment scheme to rural areas. 

Deputy Charlie Flanagan says the Department of Housing should extend the Croí Cónaithe scheme to rural areas with populations above 400. 

He explained that: “The Croí Cónaithe scheme was introduced in July of this year and supports people who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence and become part of a local community.”

“The maximum grant available is €50,000, but the scheme is currently limited to properties in towns and villages with a population of over 400 people.”

Deputy Flanagan  said he has received various queries about the scheme from people who live in rural areas, outside of towns and villages.

“There has been such a positive response to this government scheme, the Croí Cónaithe. It has prompted calls to my office from people seeking additional information and advice on how they can secure the grant,” said Deputy Flanagan. 

“However, a majority of these calls have been from people seeking to refurbish a vacant rural home, and I have found it difficult to explain the scheme doesn’t currently support the refurbishment of rural homes,” he explained. 

Deputy Flanagan said it was “difficult to understand why the numerous vacant rural homes that we have across the county are not included in the scheme and I’m urging Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to reconsider the qualifying criteria of the scheme so that we can support the provision of additional housing in rural as well as urban communities”,

Bringing vacant properties back into the housing stock and supply can only help alleviate the pressure on housing availability and rising rents, Deputy Cannon concluded.

