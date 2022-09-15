Off the Laois - county's first dog park to open next year
Dog owners rejoice, the first dog park in Laois is planned to open next year.
Laois County Council has announced that they intend to open a dog park in Portlaoise by next June 2023.
They are hiring a new staff member who will be given the job to find the right site.
"The Executive Parks & Landscape Officer will be starting in Laois County Council in early September and will examine possible locations for a dog park in Q4 (winter) with a view to putting in place by end of Q2 2023," senior engineer Wes Wilkinson announced this week.
His news was in answer to a motion tabled to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, by Cllr Noel Tuohy, asking for progress on his request first made in 2017.
"500 people signed a petition in 2017. A dog park is a safe place to bring a pet. Mullingar opened one in July. They have two areas, one for smaller and one for larger dogs. Dogs are a vital companion for people, particularly older people," he said.
Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded his motion.
"Dogs are now part of the family. It would be a great opportunity to see this happen," she said.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly agrees.
"When it is installed in Portlaoise, I hope that we can look at other areas as well. I would love to have a dog park in every town in Laois," he said.
