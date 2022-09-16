Search

16 Sept 2022

Awesome day awaits at Applefest in Laois

Abbeyleix plans a big day

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

16 Sept 2022 9:23 AM

Apple fans can look forward to a big celebration of the awesome fruit in Laois at the end of September when Abbeyleix hosts Applefest.

Apart from being a great way to stock up on the wholesome, tasty multipurpose fruit, the organisers will happily accept your donations.

"If you would like to buy our delicious apple juice why not bring your own recyclable 1 or 2 L container? If you have an excess of good clean apples we would appreciate any donations to the Abbeyleix Community Garden and Wood Fired Oven on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24th only.

The Applefest fun takes place on Sunday, September 25 form 2-5 pm in the heritage town.

If you would like to help out on the day, please contact their facebook page.

