Internal road signs requested for large Portlaoise housing estate
Internal road direction signs have been requested to stop visitors getting lost in a large Portlaoise housing estate.
Fielbrook estate on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise has so many cul de sac side roads that drivers have a problem finding their way.
Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald from the Portlaoise Municipal District tabled a motion to the September meeting requesting Laois County Council to install fingerboard signage.
"There are a lot of cul-de-sacs. It would be nice to have nice signage to identify each one. The residents have asked me for this," she said.
Her motion was seconded by Cllr Thomasina Connell, while Cllr Barry Walsh, Cathaoirleach agrees.
"I know in my own job I could be five minutes driving around estates with no signage," he said.
Engineer Wes Wilkinson has agreed to meet on site and examine the locations for the proposed signs.
