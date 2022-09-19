WATCH: Garda give ploughing advice to visitors to Laois

Inspector Ollie Baker, Chief Superintendent John Scanlan and Inspector Paddy Guinan pictured at the launch of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. Pic Alf Harvey
Gardaí issue detailed traffic plans ahead of the National Ploughing Championships tomorrow.
For those of you non farming folk who have attended the National Ploughing Championships or the Tullamore Show, you will have noticed the regulars have a certain way with words.
Inspector Ollie Baker, Chief Superintendent John Scanlan and Inspector Paddy Guinan pictured at the launch of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. Pic Alf Harvey
Celia Holman-Lee models Eva, Jessica and Ashling with Peter Ging and one of his cows on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.