Search

23 Sept 2022

Murder of Laois prison officer investigated in new RTÉ show

Garda apology to murdered Laois prison officer's family

Left: Brian Stack Right: His son, Austin Stack

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

23 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

The killing of Portlaoise Prison Brian Stack features in a new Scannal series on RTÉ

The new series opene with the story of the killing of Brian Stack, the only prison officer in the Republic of Ireland to have been murdered during the Troubles, whose case remains unsolved to this day.

At the heart of this story is a family that has been searching for answers for almost forty years: Brian's son, Austin Stack, who spoke candidly in the documentary about the family's efforts to find and bring to justice the person who killed their father. 

On March 25, 1983, Brian Stack was attending the National Boxing Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

At around 10.45pm while he was leaving the Stadium and making his way to his car, two men grabbed him by the neck and escaped with them on a motorbike. His brain was severely damaged and he was left without limbs.

It was the first ever armed attack on a member of the prison services in the history of the state. The IRA and INLA issued statements saying they were not responsible for the shooting and despite an investigation, no one was ever arrested or charged in the shooting of Brian Stack. 

He died in September 1984 leaving behind his wife and three young sons. The story seemed to have been forgotten until 2007 when the Stack family wrote a piece for the book "Unsolved" by RTÉ investigative journalist Barry Cummins in which many questions were raised and public attention was again drawn to the case.

The following year, the Gardaí's cold case review unit investigating the murder made over 150 recommendations for new lines of inquiry. The family also discovered that fingerprints and a helmet had been found at the crime scene but that evidence had been lost. 

In 2013, 30 years after the murder, Brian Stack's son, Austin, contacted Gerry Adams to seek help in finding the truth. Adams facilitated a meeting between the Stack family and an IRA commander in a secret location, where the commander gave them a typed statement admitting that Brian Stack had been killed by the IRA. 

Although no one was ever prosecuted, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris apologised to the Stack family for the failure of the Gardaí in the case of Brian Stack's murder. The family wants the State to formally apologise to them. 

In this episode of Scannal, his son Austin spoke ecandidly about how the family coped with his father's death, the impact it has had on their lives and the decades of campaigning they have spent trying to get answers and justice for him.

"We had to live with the lies, we who had to live with the effects it had on this family. Certainly, it would be great for everyone if we could hold on, but we will not be able to do that until we find out the truth," he said.

Gardai board train in Offaly to tackle anti social behaviour

The former prison officer Philip Bray, who worked with Brian Stack was also be part of the program and will comment on the life they had as prison officers during that period of the Troubles as well as the journalists Harry McGee and Gormflaith Ní Tuairisg.

Scannal: The Murder of Brian Stack, was screened on September 20 on RTÉ One. It an be watched again on the RTÉ Player HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media