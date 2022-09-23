Search

23 Sept 2022

Hedgerow removal sought for road safety at Laois cemetery

Hedgerow removal sought for road safety at Laois cemetery

St Patrick's Cemetery near Abbeyleix, Laois. Image: Google Maps

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 Sept 2022 4:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A request has been made to Laois County County to take out a hedgerow and replace it with a fence, for driver safety.

The hedgerow is near a Laois cemetery says Portlaoise Municipal District councillor Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

He had previously got a pole moved to improve driver vision.

The location is St Patrick's Cemetery, on the Abbeyleix road to Ballyroan. He said it will make it safer for residents to exit onto the road.

Retiring Laois school principal going back to milking cows

"Moving that pole made no difference. Landowners are willing to talk to Laois County Council about taking out the hedgerow and putting in a fence, on the Ballyroan side of the exit," Cllr Fennelly said.

He tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District's September meeting with his request.

It was seconded by Cllr Barry Walsh.

"It is great the hedge is coming out. It will make a great difference," he said.

In reply to the motion, Laois County Council's area engineer Wes Wilkinson undertook to include the job in an application for Government funding for 2023, under safety improvement works. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media