23 Sept 2022

Calls to decommission dangerous Laois crossing

Pedestrian crossing needed at busy Laois school and playground

Pedestrian crossing

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

23 Sept 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A pedestrian crossing in Stradbally Village was deemed a hazard at a recent council meeting. 

Cllr Pascahl McEvoy said “I am after being inundated with calls over this crossing.”   

He said the crossing at the library in Stradbally  was “an awful bone of contention out there.”

“It needs to be decommissioned. It needs to be taken out of there,” Cllr McEvoy told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. 

He said a woman with a buggy was nearly killed at the crossing recently. “Definitely it is dangerous and someone is going to be hurt,” he remarked. “I am getting phone calls on a daily basis,” he added. 

Agreeing with his colleague, Cllr PJ Kelly said he too was getting calls about the crossing. “You are halfway across the road before a car can see you, coming from Timahoe,” he explained. 

Cllr McEvoy insisted the matter was too urgent to wait. He said it needed to be dealt with immediately.

