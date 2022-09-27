All the Laois GAA club fixtures on senior hurling final week

29-09-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre JHC “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
CoE or OMP 19:15 Rosenallis v Clough Ballacolla U17 Championship 'B' Championship Knockout Shield Final COE 19:30 Park Ratheniska V The Heath
30-09-2022 (Fri)
U-17 Football Championship Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
01-10-2022 (Sat) U-17 “B” Football Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 14:00 St Pauls v O’Dempsey’s Laois Shopping Centre IHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Mountmellick Laois Shopping Centre JHC “C” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) - TBC CoE or OMP 19:15 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathleague 15:00 Portlaoise v The Harps
Castletown 15:00 Castletown v Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “A1” Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Portarlington
Kilcotten 15:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship S/Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballyfin 15:00 Ballyfin v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Abbeyleix 15:00 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Rosenallis
02-10-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre PIHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 St Lazerians Abbeyleix v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre SHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Clough Ballacolla v Camross
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Shield Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballylinan 11:30 Ballylinan v Portarlington
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.