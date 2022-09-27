Search

27 Sept 2022

Laois council house waiting list soars by almost a third

Pattison's Estate Mountmellick, one of the developments to be handed to tenants before Christmas

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The waiting list for a council house in Laois is about to grow to well over 2,000 families and individuals.

There are currently 1,785 applicants living on low incomes that are approved and waiting for a home, many of them for years.

However some 500 more are expected to be added to the list, after the income limit for applicants was increased.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland said he expects it to grow to 2,300 names.

He spoke at the September council meeting, where it was confirmed that Laois along with Carlow, Clare, Galway county and Westmeath, have all been moved from the lowest Band 3 to Band 2.

Laois County Council had requested the rise for several years, as it left many people on low incomes unable to qualify for a home yet still unable to afford soaring rents or to save for a mortgage either.

"The number is at 1,785, we expect it to expand to 2,300," Mr Mulholland said.

Meanwhile over 80 waiting tenants are to be given keys to new council homes before Christmas.

Mr Mulholland emphasised the increasing number of new social houses currently being built in Laois.

"We have delivered 83 new homes so far this year with an additional 140 by the end of the year, so up to 223 new homes for 2022. We are heading to 300 people on the list having had accommodation in the current year," the council chief said.

Raising the income allowance was "a no brainer" said Cllr James Kelly.

"It's good news. There had been no change since 2011. A lot of councillors have been beating the drum as well. Neighbouring counties had a higher threshold. I hope the message gets out to people," he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney added that €5,000 extra “only barely keeps with inflation”.

“There is still a big vacuum in who can be accommodated in these houses and who can get a loan in the bank. It’s welcome but it’s not near enough,” he said.

Band 3 set the annual income limit for a single person at €25,000 and at €27,500 for a couple with two children.  That now rises to €30,000 for a single person and €33,000 for a couple with two children. The change is awaiting implementation by the Minister but "most likely" comes into effect on October 1.

"Accordingly, social housing applications decided by local authorities after October 1 2022 should be assessed per the revised thresholds. Applications already decided prior to the date, deemed to exceed the extant threshold, but which meet the new income thresholds, can be resubmitted by applicants for assessment," the council state.

