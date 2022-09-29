Search

29 Sept 2022

Refugees given Heritage tours in Laois

Refugees given Heritage tours in Laois

Ukrainian families touring Laois in August

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Sept 2022 6:23 PM

Families from Ukraine and Direct Provision Centres were given tours of Heritage sites in Laois as part of a Heritage Council scheme.  

The Heritage in Schools Scheme provides a panel of heritage specialists who visit primary schools to help children and their teachers learn more about and appreciate their local heritage. 

This summer while the schools were closed three local heritage specialists working with Laois Partnership accompanied 38 Ukrainian and Direct Provision families, 105 people in total, on four whistlestop tours around some of  Laois’ wonderful heritage sites. Their first stop involved a guided tour of the Rock of Dunamaise by heritage specialist Trudy Carmody, of Experiencing Laois and Experiencing Ireland. With the invaluable help of an interpreter, Kate Rauch, Trudy explained the rock’s fascinating and bloody history. 

The trips also included highlights such as Durrow Scarecrow Festival and a visit to Nancy Roberts. Mrs Roberts lives beside the ruin of the 15th Century Cullahill Castle, “but I’m not the queen of the castle,” she told the children. She graciously invited some of the more curious children into her traditional thatched cottage and they watched a thatcher hard at work.

Families participated in pollinator workshops and took part in a walk and talk of the cultural and natural heritage of Cullahill Mountain with heritage specialists Vincent O’Sullivan and Edel Heeran. Finally they enjoyed a panoramic picnic at the top of the Cullahill mountain thanks to Laois Partnership. 

"In all everybody was able to enjoy fun and relaxed days that hopefully deepened the families’ understanding and knowledge of their new home. Thanks to the Heritage Council and Laois Partnership for providing funding towards these summer heritage days," Edel Heeran said.

For booking and more information on the excellent Heritage in Schools Scheme see

https://www.heritageinschools.ie/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media