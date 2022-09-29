Laois Gardai warn of Covid text scam

Laois Gardai are warning that COVID-19 scam texts are still circulating.
The texts appear to be sent from a genuine HSE number which the scammers have cloned.
Gardai took to social media to warn that the scammers are trying to get access to personal information and money.
"The HSE will never ask for your bank details by phone or email. Be careful when anyone contacts you saying that they have your PPS number. Contact your local Garda station if you need to report a crime," the HSE advises.
