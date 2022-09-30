Search

30 Sept 2022

Laois residents urged to join the 'rooftop revolution'

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Sept 2022 4:30 PM

Laois residents are being asked to join the ‘rooftop revolution’  as planning restrictions are due to be removed on some solar installations. 

Minister Pippa Hackett has called on communities of Laois and Offaly to join the ‘rooftop revolution’ in light of the new exemptions.

The new planning exemptions, expected to be in force from next week, will lift the current restrictions that require planning permission for solar panels over a certain area, with the exception of properties in 43 ‘solar safeguarding zones’ around the country.

“This change to solar planning requirements was fought for by the Green Party. It offers a fantastic opportunity for communities, businesses, farms and schools to join the rooftop revolution,” said Minister Hackett. 

She said the widespread exemption will help to cut through red tape.

“I am very conscious of the voluntary nature of many community and sporting organisations who are already hard pressed to manage rising costs. The new changes bring solar projects one step closer by eliminating the need to apply for planning.” 

“We know that electricity prices are high due to the war in Ukraine and generating your own electricity through solar photovoltaic (PV) is a sure way of taking back control” she said.

This change comes in the same week as the Government extended the grant for small scale solar to businesses, public organisations and community groups and announced the provision of free solar panels for every school in the country as part of Budget 2023.

Within the solar safeguarding zones, covering about two percent of the country, planning permission will still be required for solar panels as the glint and glare from panels might pose a risk to aircraft, explained Minister Hackett.

