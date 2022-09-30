Great Laois asset hit by traffic jams and speed on narrow roads

Narrow roads in the Slieve Blooms are contributing to traffic congestion at one of the best known visitor attractions in Laois.

That’s according to a local councillor who wants action from Laois County Council so that tourists and locals don’t get stuck or are put at risk.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, raised the issue in a motion tabled at a meeting with officials. He called on Laois County Council to address the traffic congestion/speeding issues at the entrance to the Ridge of Capard near Rosenallis on the L-2016.

“The Ridge of Cappard is one of our greatest assets and it is great to see so many people going up there but the narrow roads in the Slieve Blooms can lead to congestion,” he said.

But apart from visitors he said there also residents who get stuck in their homes during the busy times especially at summer.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, backed his colleague said there had been a great boost to tourism locally but “serious congestion” had developed.

He said some visitors are getting lost in the area which is contributing to the problem.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, committed to a meeting with Cllr Bergin to examine the area of concern.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.