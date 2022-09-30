Search

30 Sept 2022

WATCH: Laois charity donates sleeping bags from Electric Picnic

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

Laois residents helped clean hundreds of discarded sleeping bags from Electric Picnic to help Portlaoise Action To Homelessness(PATH) support rough sleepers. 

The community in Laois helped to clean between five and six hundred sleeping bags which PATH volunteers collected after the Electric Picnic music festival ended in Stradbally in early September.

PATH put a call out for volunteers to help wash the sleeping bags after the festival. They organised a collection point at the Laois Shopping Centre where people collected the bags and brought them for cleaning and drying before returning them to the charity.

PATH volunteers  brought the sleeping bags to Dublin where they were distributed to rough sleepers in the city. 

One of those collecting bags for cleaning at the pick up point in Portlaoise was Sheila Dowling.

"I have the where-with-all to manage but there's so many others that can't manage. That's why I can wash a few sleeping bags," she said.    

