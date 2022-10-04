Cannabis bailed like silage seized near Laois

The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.
Gardaí seized cannabis herb with a value of €360,000 and arrested a man following a search operation in Pollerton Co Carlow near the borders with Laois and Kildare.
Garda published pictures of the haul made on Sunday, October 2, show more 20 bales of the drug wrapped in black plastic.
A statement said that as part of Operation Tara, Kilkenny and Carlow Division Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a property on Sunday evening and discovered cannabis herb estimated to be worth €360,000.
Gardaí say a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Carlow Garda Station.
They say the man was charged and was scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday morning, October 4.
Gardaí added that the drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis. Investigations ongoing.
