Minister for Education questions the need for Laois school bus service

Minister for Education Norma Foley has questioned whether the numbers applying for school transport can warrant a service.

Last week Deputy Charlie Flanagan asked Minister for Education Norma Foley to resolve school transport issues for children in and around Emo. Parents who want a school bus service restored between Emo and Mountmellick have held public meetings in relation to the issue.

Deputy Flanagan asked “the Minister for Education when she proposes to resolve a school transport issue affecting parents and children in the Emo, Vicarstown and Ballybrittas area of County Laois, the particulars of which have been fully outlined to Bus Éireann and are well known to her Department for many weeks; and if she will assist in bringing matters to a satisfactory conclusion.”

In a written response to the question on Wednesday, September 28, Minister for Education Norma Foley said:

“With regard to the matters raised, for pupils residing in the area outlined by the Deputy, Bus Éireann have confirmed that as this area is in the middle of three Post Primary Centres. In order to ascertain a family’s eligibility status, it would depend on where they reside. There is currently one mainstream school transport service operating from the area referred to by the Deputy to the Post Primary Centre in question.”

“The service is a 53 seat large vehicle with 39 mainstream eligible and 14 mainstream concessionary tickets issued on board.”

“In line with normal practice, all eligible children who completed the application and ticket registration process on time for the 2022/2023 school year will be accommodated on school transport services where such services are in operation,” Minister Foley stated.

“In addition, pending completion of the outcome of the full review of the School Transport Scheme, Temporary Alleviation Measures at post-primary level will be continued for the 2022/2023 school year.”

“In relation to the second area outlined by the Deputy, for pupils attending the school in question, again, eligibility status would depend on where each family reside. For the 2022/2023 school year there were five applications made from pupils in this area, two were deemed eligible the remaining three are deemed concessionary,” said Minister Foley.

“There is currently no service available from the area outlined by the Deputy to the school in question as there needs to be ten or more eligible applicants to warrant the establishment of a school transport service,” she said.

When asked about the response today(Tuesday), Deputy Flanagan said: “I’m most unhappy. Department needs to move to resolve this issue without delay. Parents are justified in their frustration and annoyance. I’m meeting with officials again this week.”