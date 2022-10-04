Search

05 Oct 2022

Laois Sinn Féin man lays into the concrete tax

sinn féin laois offaly

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

A tax on concrete to cover the cost of mica damage to homes all over Ireland is “deeply flawed’’ and "unfair," according to Sinn Féin's TD for Laois Offaly.

Brian Stanley outlined his party’s case for scrapping the Governments concrete levy a statement.

“The proposal to put a 10% levy on concrete products will further fuel house price inflation and construction inflation generally at a time when the price of concrete had increased by almost 50% in the past 18 months. This will have the effect of pushing the price of new homes further beyond the reach of first-time buyers and hitting ordinary people in their pockets," he said.

The TD claimed the estimated effect this will have on the price of new homes according to the Chartered Surveyors of Ireland ranges from €2000 to €4000. He added that this increase will also impact the cost of farm buildings and commercial units.

He argued for a different approach to covering the cost of mica damage.

“The Mica problem was caused by defective concrete blocks and poor construction regulation during the Celtic Tiger period and the failure of the then Government to put proper regulations in place.  Many of the companies involved in supplying materials made mega profits and any of those companies who are still in business should bear most of the cost for Mica Remediation Scheme.

Concrete tax will hit Laois County Council's work warns Fianna Fáil councillor

"The €2.57 billion that is required for the Mica redress cannot simply be loaded onto the taxpayer and home buyers. With the State funding the upfront cost, it is essential that large developers who used these materials along the western seaboard without carrying out proper checks also need to be held accountable. Others who profited from that construction boom should be levied and this includes some of banks," he said. 

Families 'distressed' as major Laois housing development delayed due to costs, claims TD 

Dep Stanley said it is now essential that the Government change their proposed scheme and also need to ensure that proper quality control inspections are carried out on concrete products and construction projects.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media