Derelict houses taking from 'fantastic' Laois village up for award

A handful of derelict buildings are spoiling the image of a thriving Laois village that is up for a national Pride of Place award.

Ballinakill in Laois has an active community that have overseen its regeneration and development in recent years, including restoring the outdoor swimming pool, adding a playground and carpark and launching an annual arts festival, supported by Laois County Council and Government grant aid.

While Laois County Council has recently taken action by buying up one vacant house to provide social housing, more work is needed, says a local councillor.

Cllr Barry Walsh tabled a motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council for an update on any of its properties in the village and what are their plans to renovate and bring them back to use.

"I was there recently for the Pride of Place judging. Residents brought me on a walkaround. It's a fantastic little village. There are a couple of houses derelict. Some are taking away from the village a small bit. We need to be proactive. I'd like to meet and move this on further," Cllr Walsh said.

He told the Leinster Express of two more properties that concern local people in Ballinakill. One is a derelict house with no roof on Stanhope Street, that adjoins the house recently purchased by the council (both seen below).

"There is also a building up the street, I believe it was a former hotel. it looks terrible. We must try to get something done. I hope action can be taken by the owners or by the council.

"There is a new vacant property tax announced in the budget. The council is compiling a list of vacant properties in the county. There is also the Croí na Cónaithe grant where owners can get up to €50,000 to renovate homes," Cllr Walsh said.

The vacant traditional two storey townhouse on Stanhope Street, bought up by the council, was advertised for sale for €130,000.

The council intends to apply for Government funding to convert it into two 2 bedroom two storey houses, and one 1 bedroom apartment. The council owned homes will then be rented out to people on low incomes, on the housing waiting list.

Cllr Walsh's motion was seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"There are at least three properties in Ballinakill that certainly need attention. I saw people cleaning up the street before the adjudication. Whether its under the Derelict Sites or Dangerous Structures acts, we need to act. There was a motion six or seven years ago and bit of work was done on one house. It's relaxed now. It needs work," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley credited the then Director of Services Kieran Kehoe for getting painting done on the derelict buildings.

"It's hard to believe it's still the same now down the road. We need to get on top of this once and for all," she said.